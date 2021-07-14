COVID19: Scientist says new lockdown not the answer

Cyprus worsening COVID-19 landscape is past the point where it can be reversed with a new lockdown; experts stress the only hope for containment is vaccinations.

In comments to the Cyprus News Agency, epidemiologist Dr Michalis Voniatis said reintroducing lockdown measures could help reduce cases, but it will not stop the virus from spreading.

“A lockdown could only yield results in tandem with a fast-paced vaccination programme with high coverage.

“If people continue not getting vaccinating, once Cyprus reopens, we will have a new wave of infections,” said Voniatis.

He argued it is not a sane practise to keep closing down society and the economy.

“We have enough evidence to prove that vaccinations work.

“Unfortunately, we have not yet reached the desired level of coverage, which, with Delta variant spreading, will have to reach 80% or even 85% of the population.”

Voniatis said increased cases recorded in recent days were expected due to COVID relaxations, coupled with the vaccination program not proceeding quickly enough to buffer the Delta variant.

He said the record number of cases recorded in recent days is a reason for deep concern.

“We already see an increase in hospitalisations, with younger people being admitted and intubated.”

Even if the pace of COVID jabs picks up, the drop in cases will need a month to subside as vaccine protection needs a month to kick in.

“As it would appear, health protocols are not being observed at hospitality venues, with owners unwilling to perform checks. So, there will be no drop in cases any time soon.”

Students returning to school in September pose another potential headache for the authorities.

“If we can vaccinate another 20% of the population in the summer months, we will stand a fighting chance to bring down cases in September.

“But if we continue at this rate with the virus circulating, unvaccinated people will definitely be infected.”

He said the Indian variant also infects people who have only had one vaccine shot.

“It is possible to see cases among the vaccinated at a rate of 10 to15%”.

So far, Cyprus has vaccinated over 67% of the population with one COVID jab.