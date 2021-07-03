Cyprus calls on Israel, EU to help tackle huge wildfire

Cyprus on Saturday requested emergency assistance from Israel and the European Union to help contain a large bush fire raging out of control in the rural hinterland, said Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides.

Several villages have been evacuated and property destroyed by a wildfire that started in the Limassol district village of Arakapa and spreading toward other villages.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Conditions are hampered by tinder-dry conditions as Cyprus has sweltered under a week-long heatwave with maximum temperatures over 40 degrees Celsius.

Some villages in the nearby Larnaca district were also evacuated as a precaution.

Cypriot Foreign Minister Christoulides told the official Cyprus News Agency: “The Republic of Cyprus requested assistance from Israel.

“We have requested four aircraft which will be thrown into the battle to extinguish the fires.”

The fire is raging on several fronts, with off duty personnel called in to help with the firefighting effort.

Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis said due to the situation, assistance was requested from Israel and the EU.

“It is difficult; that is why we asked for help from both Israel and the European Union,” Kadis told CNA.

“Specifically, four aircraft were requested to be sent to extinguish the fires, which are expected as soon as possible, since it is most likely the aircraft will come to Cyprus from Greece “.

Dense smoke could be seen in the southern resort town of Larnaca around 40 kilometres down the coast, where witnesses said the sun had turned a “blood orange” colour.

Forest fires frequently hit Cyprus in the summer, and this is the largest one this year.

Over 20 firefighting vehicles, six helicopters and four aeroplanes are involved in dousing the flames with a contribution from British troops and equipment stationed on the Mediterranean island.