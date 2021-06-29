Cyprus rebrands tourism image

Cyprus has rebooted its tourism image to shake off the negative effects of coronavirus, which has blighted the industry for 15 months by diversifying its product and prolonging the season.

Remodelling its international campaign identity, Cyprus’ tourism industry hopes to convince holidaymakers the Mediterranean island is much more than a sun and sea destination, said Tourism Minister Savvas Perdios.

Presenting the island’s new tourism logo at the Presidential Palace on Monday, Perdios said: “We want to use this identity to show that there is much more for tourists to explore and that Cyprus condenses the Mediterranean experience”.

“Rebooting the ‘Love Cyprus’ logo will bring out the wide array of experiences the island has to offer, such as cycling and food, which can be enjoyed all year round thanks to the island’s warm weather.

“There is a stunning diversity of cultures, ethnicities and people,” the minister said.

Perdios said promoting the island’s other virtues will go a long way in diversifying and extending the tourist season.

He emphasised that the logo is flexible and adapted to each group of holidaymakers’ tastes and interests.

“The logo has tremendous flexibility, as it can change colours, shape and transform to identify a specific form of tourism, such as cycling, gastronomy, wedding tourism.

“Efforts to reforge Cyprus’ brand and product as a tourism destination have been in the works for years.”

The rebranding comes under the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic, which has devastated the Cyprus tourism industry.

Tourist revenues and arrivals in 2020 plunged by 85%.

Perdios said that it is “extremely difficult” to make any forecasts regarding the tourist flow in 2021, given the instability in the key markets of Britain, Israel, and Russia.

He said it was important for Cyprus to improve its epidemiological picture if tourism was to benefit.

“We should return the situation to what it was two weeks ago.”

The reworked ‘Love Cyprus’ brand will replace the previous ‘Cyprus in your heart’ campaign.