Protaras, Ayia Napa rated Europe’s best beaches

According to the travel rating website Trip Advisor, Cyprus beaches rank among the best in Europe, with Protaras and Ayia Napa voted among the best 25 locations.

Nissi Beach in Ayia Napa and Fig Tree Bay in Protaras was included in Trip Advisor’s ‘Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best list’, with Fig Tree Bay taking the 17th spot and Nissi Beach was 21st.

The list was compiled through travellers’ ratings and reviews, taking into account sea and sand quality, services, and facilities, such as restaurants.

Trip Advisor is considered among the most credible sources for evaluating all aspects of the tourism industry, such as destinations, hotels, beaches, and restaurants.

Being acknowledged as having two of Europe’s best beaches is expected to boost tourism growth further.

Moreover, Cyprus also has the cleanest bathing waters in the EU with a 100% score.

And 68 beaches were awarded the quality Blue Flag, ranking the island the first worldwide for the density of high-standard beaches.

Apart from the quality of the beaches, 33 other criteria are considered and are evaluated, such as the safety of visitors and environmental awareness.

Most blue flag beaches in Cyprus are within the Ayia Napa municipality (15 beaches), followed by the Paralimni municipality (12 beaches), Ayios Tychonas (Limassol) with 7, and Paphos has 6.

The iconic Blue Flag is one of the world’s most recognised voluntary awards for beaches, marinas, and sustainable boating tourism operators.

Qualifying for the Blue Flag, a series of stringent environmental, educational, safety, and accessibility criteria must be met and maintained.

 

