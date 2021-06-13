TUI reopens Larnaca resort as Robinson

TUI will welcome its first tourists from Germany when the refurbished Robinson club resort in Alaminos, Larnaca, formerly the Aldiana, opens its doors this weekend.

The hotel welcomes its first guests from Germany on Sunday with the maiden flight this summer season by TUIfly.

Airline division TUIfly enhances its traffic to Cyprus by introducing direct flights from Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, and Hannover. The travel giant is adding more flights by the end of June.

The owners of the 321-room hotel, Muskita Holdings, a 90-10 joint venture between Muskita Tourist Enterprises and the Salamis Group, took advantage of the Covid-related downtime for a full refurbishment programme after the agreement with Aldiana expired in June 2020.

Muskita is the main aluminium products producer and exporter in Cyprus and owns and operates the 5-star Four Seasons in Limassol.

“TUI is already represented in Cyprus with numerous partner hotels.

“For the summer of 2021, our premium club brand Robinson will therefore be launched in the country for the first time,” said Sebastian Ebel, TUI Group Executive Board member responsible for Hotels & Resorts.

The new Robinson Club Cyprus is located on the tranquil 78,000 sq.m. property, halfway along the scenic coastal road from Larnaca to Limassol.

It enjoys an extensive sandy beach in a large bay with two three-storey terraced bungalows, and the main hotel building renovated and extended as a “For All” club.

“We are looking forward to the promising resumption of tourism on the island and especially to our visitors from Germany – a warm welcome,” said Deputy Tourism Minister Savvas Perdios.

“With TUI as a strong long-term partner and the new Robinson Cyprus, we look positively at this season and the future of tourism in Cyprus,” Perdios said.

The inauguration ceremony was also attended by TUI’s Ebel and Muskita CEO Christos Mouskis.

“Cyprus is still an attractive destination for many German visitors and has a good chance of becoming one of the rising destinations in the Mediterranean this year,” said Ebel.