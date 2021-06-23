COVID19: Cyprus in vaccine race against Delta variant

Cyprus is in a race against time for younger people to get vaccinated as authorities fear the more contagious Indian variant of coronavirus could take hold in the community.

On Wednesday, the Health Ministry called on people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, warning: “It is unlikely that the new variant is not spreading amongst the community.”

“In recent days, there has been an increase in younger people being hospitalised.”

Experts believe the spike in cases – reaching three digits for the first time since May – is linked to the Delta variant (first identified in India).

“Given that sequencing process performed in specialised ECDC laboratories is time-consuming, there is a high probability that the new variant has penetrated the community and is behind the increase in cases and hospitalisations,” the ministry said.

It said the Delta variant is detected mainly in unvaccinated people, and “it must be assumed it is spreading in the community”.

The Delta variant is six times more contagious than the Alpha (British) variant, and it affects mainly young people who are more socially active.

The ministry said the variant, where detected, was found mainly in unvaccinated individuals, stressing the importance of getting a COVID-19 jab.

A majority of 90% of COVID-19 cases in hospital are people who have not been vaccinated.

Some 70% of all recently tested positive cases are below 40, and only 4% were fully vaccinated – while 16% had received their first dose.

The remaining 80% have no history of vaccination against Covid.

“In recent days, there has been an increase in hospitalisations of young people, with serious symptoms.

“Some are being treated in an Intensive Care Unit.”

A 33-year-old patient had to be intubated on Sunday.

There has also been a spike in hospital patients from Famagusta and Limassol.

Dr Peter Karayiannis, a virologist, advising the government on COVID-19, attributed Tuesday’s cases surge to the Indian variant.

“My personal opinion is that as the British variant of the virus was behind the wave of infections in April, this time around, we have the Indian variant pushing cases upwards.”

Noting the Indian variant was first detected in April among a handful of travellers, Karayiannis argued that Cyprus should bolster measures at airports.

He said Cyprus should worry about tourists coming in from Russia, where the vaccination rate is still 10%.

“We must be very careful with the negative test certificates they bring and should also be subjected to increased random sampling.

“Tuesday’s 122 cases were alarming. If we don’t go back to abiding by health measures, the situation will get out of hand.”