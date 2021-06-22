Medical and healthcare workers in the struggle to tackle coronavirus, at Nicosia General Hospital, Cyprus

COVID19: No deaths for 8th day as new cases spike to 122

Cyprus reported no deaths attributed to the coronavirus for the eight day in a row on Tuesday, but new daily infections spiked to 122, above 100 for the first time since May 24.

A high rate of Covid-19 cases were reported in Famagusta district, accounting for about a third of new cases diagnosed through the rapid test programme.

The health ministry said in its daily Covid bulletin that the death toll since the pandemic started remained unchanged at 378 for the eighth day in a row with an average age of 77. Of these, 14 were in June.

It said that 47 people are being treated for Covid-19 in state hospitals, one more than Monday, while the new daily infections nearly doubled, from 67 the day before to 122.

The number of critical cases remained unchanged at 19, while the total number of infections during the past 15 months is now at 73,832.

After a drop in daily tests due to the Kataklysmos public holiday on Monday, testing resumed on Tuesday with 37,674 PCR and antigen rapid tests.

Based on the 122 new cases and the total tests on the day, the benchmark test positivity rate remained at 0.32%, the same as Monday and up from 0.20% on Sunday, but far below the high-risk threshold of 1.00%.

Of the new cases, 15 infections were identified through contact tracing linked to earlier infections, 3 passengers arriving at Larnaca and Paphos airports tested positive, while 23 new cases were diagnosed from private lab and hospital tests.

A further 81 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 were diagnosed through the national rapid testing programme, of which 29 were in Famagusta district with a high-risk test positivity rate of 1.12%, followed by 23 in Limassol (0.28%), 14 in Nicosia (0.12%), 8 in Paphos (0.21%) and 5 in Larnaca (0.15%).

All 648 samples taken from staff and residents at retirement homes tested negative, as did 737 samples taken from industrial zones.

