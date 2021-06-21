COVID19: Cyprus sees first week of 0 deaths

376 views
2 mins read

Cyprus recorded its first week of no deaths attributed to the coronavirus since the pandemic reached the island 15 months ago, with daily new infections and patients hospitalisations stabilising at levels seen during the last few days.

The health ministry said in its daily Covid bulletin that the death toll since the pandemic started remained unchanged at 378 for the seventh day in a row with an average age of 77. Of these, 14 were in June.

It said that 46 people are being treated for Covid-19 in state hospitals, unchanged from Sunday, while the new daily infections increased slightly, from 61 the day before to 67.

The number of critical cases is 19, three less than the day before, while the total number of infections since during the past 15 months is now at 73,710.

Due to the Kataklysmos public holiday and the warm weather that prompted the public to head to the beaches, a lower than usual 21,250 PCR and antigen rapid tests were conducted on the day.

Based on the 67 new cases and the total test, the benchmark test positivity rate rose to 0.32%, up from 0.20% on Sunday, but far below the high-risk threshold of 1.00%.

Of the new cases, new infections were not identified through contact tracing, due to the public holiday, 11 passengers arriving at Larnaca and Paphos airports tested positive, while 8 new cases were diagnosed from private lab and hospital tests.

A further 48 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 were diagnosed through the national rapid testing programme, of which 16 were in Limassol with a test positivity rate of 0.435, 9 in Famagusta district (0.62%) and 9 in Nicosia (0.14%), 8 in Larnaca (0.30%) and 5 in Paphos (0.33%).

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus