Warmer week after Monday showers

Temperatures are expected to rise throughout the week, after Monday saw sudden showers, mainly in the inland, as people enjoyed a warm Kataklysmos public holiday to head to the beaches.

Unstable aerial masses in the atmosphere caused sudden rains, mainly south and west of the capital Nicosia, as the weather remained warm, windy and partly cloudy in the coastal areas.

People returning early on the last day of a long weekend got caught in the downpour, with the Meteorological Office issuing a low-risk ‘yellow alert’ at noon.

The overcast weather subsided by early afternoon, with the Met Office saying temperatures will continue to rise a few degrees above normal for June.

The weather forecast for the next few days said it will be mainly clear with some rains possibly in the afternoon in the mountain areas, with temperatures rising to 34C inland, 29-30C along the coast and 25C in the mountains.

The same forecast was issued for Wednesday, with Thursday and Friday remaining clear, and cloudy in some areas, as temperatures are also expected to rise.

At 3pm on Monday, the temperature in Nicosia was 32C, 29C in Larnaca, 27C in Limassol, 28C in Paphos, 31C in Polis Chrysochous and 24C in Prodhromos.

