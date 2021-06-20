COVID19: For 6th day in a row, Cyprus records 0 deaths

Cyprus reported no deaths attributed to the coronavirus for the sixth day in a row on Sunday, as hospitalisations edged up and new daily cases continued to drop.

The Health Ministry said in its daily Covid bulletin that the death toll since the pandemic started remained unchanged at 378 (four were added from April and May) with an average age of 77.

It said that 46 people are being treated for Covid-19 in state hospitals, up two from Saturday, while the new daily infections dropped slightly, from 62 the day before to 61.

The number of critical cases is 22, one more than the day before, while the total number of infections since during the past 15 months is now at 73,643.

A total of 30,610 PCR and antigen rapid tests were conducted on the day which, based on the 61 new case, generated a benchmark test positivity rate of 0.20%, marginally up from 0.15% a day earlier but far below the high-risk threshold of 1.00%.

Of the new cases, only one was identified through contact tracing linked to known earlier infections, 7 passengers arriving at Larnaca and Paphos airports tested positive, while nine were diagnosed from private lab and hospital tests.

A further 44 were diagnosed from the national rapid testing programme, of whom 13 were in Limassol with a test positivity rate of 0.21%, followed by 9 in Larnaca (0.29%), 9 in Famagusta district (0.43%), 7 in Paphos (0.24%) and 5 in Nicosia (0.06%).

