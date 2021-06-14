/

Cyprus boasts highest rate of blood donors globally

242 views
2 mins read

Cyprus has the world’s highest proportion of blood donors, as one in ten Cypriots is a regular giver, said the Blood Bank on Monday to mark World Blood Donor Day.

Paying tribute to the thousands of donors who make up for 9% of the population, the Blood Bank said Cyprus is one of 62 countries with sufficient blood reserves, produced exclusively from non-paid volunteer blood donations.

“We are first among countries of the EU and the world for the percentage of blood donors, which is 9% of the population,” it said.

The Blood Bank’s statement was issued on World Blood Donor Day as a series of blood donations were underway at army camps, National Guard headquarters, the police, and the Bank of Cyprus.

The Health Ministry thanked the 78,475 blood donors who had given blood this year despite the difficulties created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Authorities also had challenges in collection and information campaigns as schools and offices were off-limits.

It had prevented the Blood Bank from boosting its register with new volunteers.

“That is why this year’s World Blood Donor Day also marks our effort to attract new blood donors,” the Health Ministry said.

World Blood Donor Day takes place on 14 June each year.

The aim is to raise global awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products for transfusion and the critical contribution voluntary, unpaid blood donors make to national health systems.

Blood transfusions save millions of lives and improve many patients’ health and quality of life every day.

The need for blood is universal, but access to blood for all those who need it is not. Blood shortages are particularly acute in developing countries.

 

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus