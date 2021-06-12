COVID19: One death, cases drop to 42

Cyprus reported another death attributed to COVID-19 on Saturday, with hospital admissions in decline and a slight decrease in new daily cases to 42 from 60.

The Health Ministry said that a 68-year-old man died at Nicosia General hospital, raising the death toll for June to 13, and the toll to date is 373.

Ten of the deaths were recorded this week, with four registered on Thursday.

The average age of all deaths has dropped further to 77, with men accounting for 250 cases (67%) and 123 women.

The ministry said in its daily Covid-report the number of patients presently treated in state hospitals dropped to 33, from 38 the day before, while critical cases were fewer by two at 13.

The number of PCR and antigen rapid tests conducted on Saturday was about 10,000 fewer at 43,502.

Based on the 42 new cases diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2, down from 60 the previous day, the benchmark ‘test positivity’ rate was stable at 0.10%, far from the high-risk threshold of 1.00%.

Since the pandemic started 15 months ago, Cyprus has recorded 73,157 coronavirus infections.

Of the new cases, 12 were identified through private initiative, and four passengers among 2,942 samples taken at Larnaca and Paphos airports tested positive.

A further 25 new cases were identified through the national rapid testing programme.

Nicosia had the most cases with 12, and a test positivity rate of 0.08%, 9 in Limassol (0.10%) and 2 in the Famagusta district (0.05%), Larnaca (0.02%) and Paphos (0.02%) had one case each.

The ministry said first-dose inoculations had reached 58.8% of the adult population, and 39% are fully vaccinated.

Paphos has the best vaccination coverage with 66.5%, followed by Nicosia 59.8%, Famagusta with 57.3% and Larnaca and Limassol with 54.8% and 54.6%, respectively.

