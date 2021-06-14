COVID19: Denmark allows quarantine-free entry from Cyprus

Cypriots can now enter Denmark without being subject to quarantine rules upon arrival, as the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has placed Cyprus among its COVID-19 low-risk countries list.

Croatia, Luxembourg, and Switzerland join Cyprus on the newly revised list, enabling citizens of these regions to travel to the Scandinavian country quarantine-free, even for non-essential purposes, such as tourism.

Travelling from Cyprus to Denmark, a test is required upon arrival.

Denmark also announced the same changes would also be applied to parts of Greece, meaning that Greeks can also enter without being required to self-isolate upon their arrival.

The following areas in Greece will move from the orange to the yellow list: Chios, Lesbos, Samos, Kos, Naxos, Rhodes, Santorini and Thraki.

“The Danish Foreign Ministry advises against all unnecessary travel to countries with significant entry restrictions for travellers from Denmark, even if the countries meet the criteria for low infection rates.

Cyprus currently has Denmark classified in the red COVID-19 travel zone, although self-isolation is not required.

All vaccinated tourists are allowed entry without COVID restrictions.

Arrivals from red list destinations need to carry a negative PCR test conducted within 72 hours before departure and undergo another PCR test in Cyprus. The cost of the test is charged to the individual.

Denmark’s government has announced that from June 26, the country will enter into phase four of the gradual reopening of travel activities, making it easier for Danes to travel to the EU and Schengen Zone countries.

It means Danes will be permitted to visit all EU and Schengen Area countries, even for tourism, if they have been fully vaccinated against the disease, previously recovered, or have tested negative against the virus.

Over 289,000 people have tested positive for the virus in Denmark, and 2,523 have died due to the COVID-19 and its new strains.