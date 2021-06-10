/

COVID19: Cyprus lifts curfew, nightclubs open

A night-time curfew in place for eight months has been scrapped, while night clubs can reopen after 15 months as Cyprus returned to near normal on Thursday from lockdown restrictions.

Cypriots have endured curfew restrictions that started with local lockdowns in October and extended islandwide last November.

Sit-down social events such as weddings, graduation and christening parties are permitted in restaurants, hotels, or event halls.

A maximum of 250 people are allowed indoors for lunch/dinner, and 350 people outdoors.

Also, 250 people can attend a reception/cocktail party outdoors.

Those attending such events must carry a Safe Pass.

Wedding parties can also be hosted at private residences with approval from the Health Ministry.

Shuttered since March 2020, nightclubs can also reopen under strict health protocols, as can reception halls, entertainment centres and music and dance venues.

For indoor activities, it is necessary to present a Safe Pass.

It includes a negative PCR or antigen rapid test done within 72 hours, a vaccination certificate (provided that three weeks have passed since the date of vaccination), or evidence of contracting COVID-19 within the past six months.

Limits on the physical presence of employees at work and in the public sector were also abolished on Thursday.

Staff must take a weekly rapid test (on rotation) if not been vaccinated, and if so, three weeks need to have passed since the first jab.

It is recommended to reduce as much as possible cash transactions and instead promote contactless payments.

From 1 June, a maximum of 20 people is allowed in homes during household visits.

Hospitality can also offer indoor dining while places of worship, casinos, conference venues and exhibitions, theatres, amphitheatres, and other performing arts venues can operate at 50% capacity.

