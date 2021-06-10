/

TUS Airlines offers Greek island getaways

Cypriots eyeing a summer getaway after a long year of COVID-19 restrictions have more options from July, with TUS Airways launching its flight schedule to the Greek islands.

The Cypriot airline, which reclaimed its license after seven months and injected with Israeli money, will be flying to Preveza, Skiathos and Mykonos from 12 July.

TUS will add 36 flights to the Greek islands until the end of August, carrying 12,000 passengers.

Flights to Preveza, Skiathos and Mykonos will initially operate every week; however, the company is trying to increase flights to these destinations to twice weekly.

Tickets are available to the public, with tour operators interested in booking packages.

Prices for these destinations will start at €40 one-way, plus taxes. Indicatively, one-way tickets to Skiathos will start from €64.

Israel’s Global Knafaim bought a 49.9% stake in the small Cypriot airline with a $5 mln investment.

The El Al shareholder said it signed a letter of intent covering the acquisition with US entrepreneur Kenneth Woolley, the sole shareholder of the carrier.

Under the agreement, Knafaim, through its Global Knafaim Leasing subsidiary, will invest $5 mln while Woolley, who owns the small, rebranded Eastern Airlines, will stake $4 mln.

New shares will be issued and allotted, giving Woolley 50.1% of the operator, with Global Knafaim Leasing holding the balance.

The agreement is also linked to the possible lease of Airbus A330s.

Tus Airways commenced operations in 2016, and its small fleet comprises two Airbus A320s.

