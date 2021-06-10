Car sales rise 8% in first five months

Motor vehicle registrations declined by an annual 7.8% in May, although total sales rose by 9.8% in the first five months of 2021, reflecting the improved Covid pandemic outlook.

According to the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat), total vehicle registrations in May reached 2,863, decreasing 7.8% year on year, while passenger saloon cars fell by 5.8% to 2,137.

For the five months, January-May, total registrations increased 9.8% to 15,352, compared to 13,978 in the same period last year.

However, total vehicle registrations for the first five months of 2021 remain below the pre-covid period, registering a 22% reduction compared to the same period of 2019.

According to Cystat, passenger saloon car sales increased 8.1% to 11,785 from 10.905 in January-May 2020, while 4,687 or 39.8% of those sales were new models and 7,098 (60.2%) were used cars.

Motorcoaches and buses registered in January-May 2021 decreased to 26, from 36 in the same period of 2020, goods conveyance vehicles also recorded 6.5% fall to 1,820 from 1,947 in January-May 2020.

Light goods vehicles sales dipped 14% to 1,364, while heavy goods vehicles increased by 19.6% to 226, road tractors (units of trailers) rose by 50.8% to 98 and rental vehicles by 23.4% to 132.

Mopeds with an engine displacement below 50cc increased 132.7% to 128  from 55, and bikes over 50cc increased 56.7% to 1,421 from 907 in January-May 2020.

