COVID19: Cyprus issues temporary travel passes

In anticipation of the much-awaited EU Digital Covid-19 Green Pass, to come online 1 July, Cyprus is issuing vaccination certificates for travel, as some countries do not recognise the original card issued.
For the rest of June, Cyprus will issue a temporary COVID-19 vaccination certificate for people wanting to travel abroad, the Health Ministry said Tuesday.
Those travelling to Greece do not need a vaccination certificate as the Greek authorities accept Cyprus’ vaccination card.
Cypriots are reportedly feeling more confident to travel after being vaccinated.
According to the ministry, 54.9% of the population above 18 has had one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 34.9% have completed their vaccination.
Those interested in obtaining the certificate do not need to provide a plane ticket or other proof they will be travelling abroad.
Cyprus administers four vaccines produced by Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson, approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).
Meanwhile, Europe’s medicines agency is currently conducting rolling reviews of four other vaccines, including China’s Sinovac and Russia’s Sputnik.
Cyprus has already decided to accept tourists vaccinated with Sinovac and Sputnik without any further requirements.
People wanting a vaccination travel certificate must take their vaccination card and ID or passport to one of the following locations:
Nicosia: Old Nicosia Hospital, Nehru Avenue, Ayios Andreas, postal code 1102, Nicosia
Limassol: Maternity Centre, Old Limassol Hospital, 188 Leontiou A, 3022, Limassol
Larnaca: Vaccination Centre, Larnaca Port
Paphos: Maternity Centre, Paphos General Hospital, 8026 Achepans, 8100, Paphos
Famagusta: Maternity Centre, Famagusta Health Centre, 25 Christou Kkeli, 5310, Paralimni.
The COVID-19 vaccination certificate is a temporary solution until the implementation of the European Digital Covid-19 certificate or Green Pass on 1 July accepted by all EU member states.
Innovation Minister Kyriacos Kokkinos said his ministry is working on getting everything ready before the deadline.