Japanese cherry blossom park for Cyprus

Plans are already underway to create a distinctive Japanese cherry blossom park in the Nicosia mountain village of Campos, where cherries are grown.

Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis and the new Ambassador of Japan, Izumi Seki, discussed the idea during a courtesy visit.

Japan wants to create a Japanese cherry park in Cyprus at Campos, selected as the most appropriate place, said an Agriculture Ministry statement.

Seki expressed gratitude for the constructive cooperation with the Forestry Department, conveying her interest in the inauguration ceremony during the next cherry blossom period or the 2022 Cherry Festival at Campos.

She said her embassy would promote the park as a tourist destination for both Japanese and other tourists.

Kadis and Seki also agreed the inauguration of the cherry park was an opportunity to mark 60 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The cherry blossom season is Japan’s traditional sign of spring.

The blossoms, “sakura” in Japanese, last only for a few days, but their appearance is tremendously important, both economically and culturally.

Almost 8.5 mln tourists visit Japan during the cherry blossom season between March and May.

Kadis also briefed Seki on the Ministry’s top priority of combating climate change in the wider Eastern Mediterranean region.

Cyprus is collaborating with other Eastern Mediterranean and Middle East countries to draft a comprehensive regional action plan for combating and adjusting to the consequences of climate change.

Kadis also referred to the green dimension of Cyprus’ Recovery and Resilience Plan to combat climate change through a circular economy.

 

