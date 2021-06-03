Melco Cyprus offers career opportunities

Melco, the operator of Cyprus Casinos (C2) and upcoming integrated resort (IR) City of Dreams Mediterranean, is holding its fourth annual Open Career Day on Friday with 800 jobs up for grabs.

The event will be held from 10 am-5 pm at Columbia Plaza, 223 Ayiou Andreou Street, Limassol.

Melco says it is committed to becoming one of the biggest employers in Cyprus.

The Company offers candidates an opportunity to join its temporary casino in Limassol and satellite casinos in Nicosia, Ayia Napa, and Paphos to become part of the entertainment industry.

Melco Cyprus currently employs around 700 people, the vast majority of whom are Cypriot citizens.

This number is expected to reach 1,500 in the coming months.

At the same time, during the construction phase, Limassol’s City of Dreams Mediterranean is estimated to create an estimated 4,000 local job opportunities and approximately 2,500 permanent jobs once it opens.

Vacancies currently available at C2 include; Trainee Dealers, Gaming Machine Attendants, Surveillance Operators, Security Officers, Cashiers, Hosts and Environmental Service Attendants (Cleaners).

Participants will have the opportunity to learn Melco Cyprus’ operations, current vacancies and training procedures, and career prospects within the Company.

Candidates should bring along their CVs and be prepared for on-day interviews conducted by qualified and experienced Melco Cyprus Talent Acquisition Team members.

Melco’s new Dealer School is expected to be launched this summer in Limassol and will provide successful Dealer position candidates with the opportunity to receive first-class paid training to develop the required skills for success.

Emilios Rotsides, Vice President, Human Resources at Melco Cyprus, said: “We consider our colleagues to be our most valued and important asset.

“We focus on choosing the best talent to serve our customers to provide standards of service that are second to none and are committed to offering world-class quality training and talent nurturing opportunities for professional and personal growth.

“Our global philosophy is ‘we hire on attitude, image, and potential and we train on skills’.

“Melco focuses on developing colleagues’ skills, building on their competencies to enhance performance, delivering value and personal growth while offering competitive remuneration and benefits packages.”

All candidates must be aged 21 and above.

For more information, please contact C2 on 25088207 or visit the website at https://www.cypruscasinos.com/en/careers.