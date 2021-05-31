COVID19: Six EU countries turn orange on travel list

Six EU countries – Austria, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Italy, Poland – have had their COVID-19 travel status upgraded to the safer orange category from red.

There are now 14 countries in the orange zone, including the UK and Norway, where a negative PCR test is required.

Malta remains the only EU member state in Cyprus’ green category, while Canada and Kuwait will also be placed in the red category from 1 June.

The other changes to the orange category come into effect from 3 June.

Cyprus has brought the virus under control through an aggressive vaccination program, ranking it third in the bloc for COVID-19 jabs per population.

There are only eight countries in the safer green zone, from which tourists can enter without needing to self-isolate or get tested for COVID-19.

Cyprus has opened its doors to vaccinated tourists, regardless of their country of origin, to boost arrivals that plunged 84.1% last year.

The 65 countries Cyprus opened up to on 10 May are EU member states, the European Economic Area such as Norway and Iceland, Switzerland, Armenia and other third countries Bahrain, Canada, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, the UAE, the UK, Lebanon, the USA, and Canada.

Vaccinated tourists allowed unconditional entry must have taken a COVID-19 vaccine approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Moderna and Janssen, Russia’s SputnikV, and China’s Sinopharm was added to the list of accepted vaccines by Cyprus.

Under the newly introduced colour-coded system, there is no mandatory quarantine for tourists entering Cyprus.

GREEN

Under the new COVID assessment scheme, low-risk countries currently classified in the Green category are EU member Malta and third countries Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Israel, and Iceland (EEA).

Passengers arriving from these countries do not require to self-isolate or carry a negative coronavirus test.

ORANGE

Orange countries are those of higher risk than green.

Passengers must have undergone a PCR laboratory test within 72 hours before departure and have a certificate proving they tested negative for the virus.

EU member states 1) Portugal, 2) Finland, 3) Ireland 4) Romania 5) Austria 6) Bulgaria 7) Czech Republic 8) Hungry 9) Italy 10) Poland

Schengen Area: 1) Norway

Third countries: 1) China (including Hong Kong and Macau), 2) UK 3) USA

Passengers from these countries can undergo the coronavirus test upon arrival at their own expense and remain in self-isolation pending the results if they are Cypriot citizens or residents.

RED

This category includes countries of higher risk than orange.

Passengers coming from red category countries are required: a) to prove a negative PCR test carried out under 72 hours before departure, and b) undergo another PCR test upon arrival in Cyprus. The cost of the test is charged to the individual.

European Union: 1) Belgium 2) France 3) Croatia, 4) Luxembourg, 5) Slovakia, 6) Spain 7) Greece 8) Netherlands 9) Denmark, 10) Slovenia 11) Estonia, 12) Latvia, 13) Lithuania, 14) Sweden 15) Germany

Small states: 1) Andorra, 2) Monaco, 3) Vatican City, 4) San Marino

Schengen Area: 1) Switzerland, 2) Liechtenstein

Third Countries: 1) Rwanda, 2) Russia, 3) United Arab Emirates, 4) Ukraine, 5) Jordan, 6) Lebanon, 7) Egypt, 8) Belarus, 9) Qatar, 10) Serbia, 11) Thailand, 12) Armenia, 13) Georgia, 14) Bahrain 15) Canada 16) Kuwait

GREY

Arrivals are allowed entry after acquiring special permission, and only if they are Cypriot citizens or entitled to enter.

Passengers must undergo a coronavirus test under 72 hours before their trip and have a certificate they tested negative for Covid-19.

Grey category passengers must remain in self-isolation for 14 days or 10 if they choose to carry out another coronavirus PCR test with a negative result.