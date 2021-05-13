/

Building permits rose despite lockdown

190 views
1 min read

Construction improved in the first two months of 2021, with the number of building permits issued increasing 1.9% on the year before despite a lockdown in January.

A second national lockdown that began on January 10 was gradually lifted from February 1.

According to the Cyprus Statistical Service, 1,150 building permits were issued in January-February compared to 1,129 in the same period last year.

However, the total value of these permits decreased by 4.6% and the total area covered by 5.1%.

The number of housing units planned for also recorded a small 0.8% decrease.

For February alone, building permits authorized by local authorities stood at 656.

The total value of these permits reached €170.1 mln, and the total area covered 155,900 square metres, providing for the construction of 663 dwellings.

Building permits are considered a good indicator of future construction activity.

According to CyStat data, the area of ​​licensed projects across Cyprus showed a decrease of 12.6%, with only Nicosia and Paphos increasing the land for construction.

Tags:

You might be interested in

fm

Latest from Cyprus