Cyprus wants faster EU crisis response

Cyprus Defence Minister Charalambos Petrides highlighted the need for a faster, more united and effective crisis response during the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels presided by policy chief Josep Borrell.

“Today we had a constructive dialogue, for the definition of the Compass Strategy, which concerns the framework of actions concerning EU Security and Defence for the next decade”, Petrides said.

“Cyprus argued that the EU needs faster and more effective response to crises, strengthening its strategic autonomy while stressing the importance of a coordinated naval presence in the Eastern Mediterranean.

“In the presence of the NATO Secretary-General, we spoke in favour of a mutually beneficial EU-NATO cooperation, with particular emphasis on the areas of crisis management and especially hybrid threats.”

The minister also had a bilateral meeting, Thursday with his German counterpart to discuss developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, deepening defence cooperation.

The Council focused on the European Union’s operational and defence priorities and the strategic dialogue to define the EU Security and Defense Compass Strategy, focusing on crisis management in the region and within the Union.

“Based on its comparative advantage, a combination of civilian and military tools at its disposal, and by using a more practical and realistic approach, the EU can strengthen its strategic autonomy”.

Attending a working lunch with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, the minister said, “Cyprus supports a mutually beneficial cooperation between the EU and NATO, in the areas of crisis management, military capability development and hybrid threats”.

