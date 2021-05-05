COVID19: Vaccination ‘only weapon’ to beat pandemic

Scientists and health experts from Cyprus universities have joined forces to inform the public about the benefits of COVID-19 vaccines, arguing it is the “only means” to contain the pandemic.

The joint statement said: “Scientific personnel of the Medical Schools and the Schools of Health Sciences of our country clearly believe our only way out from the COVID-19 pandemic goes through the universal vaccination of the population with any of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved vaccines.”

“While it is likely there are some exceptions which will be decided together with their GP, all approved vaccines are safe and offer proven protection against serious illness and death from coronavirus infection.”

Experts said centuries managing infectious diseases, like COVID-19, “leaves no room for doubt that vaccination is humanity’s most powerful weapon”.

Vaccinations have helped eradicate smallpox, diphtheria, pertussis and polio.

University academics outline evidence from research studies showing the four licensed vaccines, Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, namely that 7 to 9 people vaccinated will develop immunity two to three weeks after the first dose.

Vaccination protects from serious symptoms and death; 95 out of 100 people vaccinated who are infected will not become seriously ill and will not need hospitalisation.

“Statistical data on the efficacy and safety of vaccines against COVID-19 has been confirmed through the global mass inoculation of the population, particularly in countries which have progressed greatly in vaccinating their peoples such as Israel, Great Britain and the United States.”

Academic argue “available data prove the overwhelming advantage of vaccines benefits as opposed to the danger for serious side effects, such as thrombosis which constitutes a rare phenomenon with a frequency of occurring in less than 1 per 100,000 people.”

It is based on evidence from the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the EMA studying over one billion people.

“Vaccination against the coronavirus is our only means to contain the pandemic and to return to a normal life.

“It can be achieved through collective action and inoculation with licensed vaccines made available to us.”

Institutions involved in the awareness campaign are; the University of Cyprus, the University of Nicosia, European University, the University of Technology, Frederick University and Neapolis University.