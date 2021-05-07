COVID19: Cases stabilising, rate still too high, most deaths in 2021

COVID-19 prevalence in Cyprus is still at high levels; despite an improvement in containing transmission while April’s death toll was the third worse, the Health Ministry’s National Surveillance Report showed Friday.

Moreover, six out of 10 deaths during the pandemic occurred in 2021, with December and January seeing the greatest loss of life (43%), with April (16%) following.

According to the National Surveillance Report, the 14-day cumulative diagnosis rate is 1,034.5 per 100,000 population, recording a small drop from the previous 14-day period when 1,145.6/100,000.

All districts recorded a rate drop apart from Famagusta, recording 918.2/100,000 up from 871.2.

In Nicosia, the cumulative rate was 1,070.7/100,000 down from 1,187.6, Limassol 930.3 from 1,127.3, Larnaca 1,084.6 down from 1,201.3, and Paphos was 717 from 772.5/100,000.

Cases dropped in the age groups of 0 – 19 with 972.4/100,000 from 1,229.7, the ages of 20 – 59 with 1,244.9 from 1,332.4 and 60 – 69 had 704/100,000 from 790.7.

But the cumulative diagnosis was higher in the age group 70 – 79 with 406.6/100,000 compared to 396.1 previously and 80+ with 403 up from 343.3.

According to the Health Ministry, “in general, the picture seems to be improving, and there has been no deterioration.”

Until 3 May, a total of 65,410 COVID-19 cases were diagnosed, of which 328 died (case fatality risk: 0.5%).

In the last 14 days (20 April – 3 May 2021), 9,186 COVID-19 infections were diagnosed.

The median age was 35 (Interquartile range – IQR: 22-49 years); 51.5% were women (4,734), 48.4% men (4,442), and for 0.1% information is not currently available.

Only 0.8% (69) cases were imported, 99.2% (9,117) were locally acquired.

Until 5 May, 284 people were still hospitalised. The median age of patients is 61 (IQR: 50-71 years), 57.8% (164) are men, and 38% (108) are from Nicosia.

Of 35 cases in intensive care units (ICU), 28 are intubated.

The median age of ICU patients is 63 (IQR: 55-67), 27 (77.1%) are males. Twenty-three (65.7%) patients in ICU have pre-existing conditions.

Over the last 14 days, 99,753 PCR and 533,676 rapid antigen tests have been performed (11,233.4 PCR and 60,098.6 rapid antigen tests per 100,000 population).

Until 5 May, 395 deaths of people diagnosed with COVID-19 have occurred; 66% or 262 were men and 34% or 133 were women.

People aged 75 to 89 account for 54% of total deaths. One in five deaths (78) occurred in the 80 – 84 age group, while 18% or 72 in the 85 – 89 age group.

December 2020 and January 2021 recorded the greatest loss of life, reaching 43% of total deaths (85 and 86 deaths, respectively). April follows with 62 deaths or 16%.

In 2021 the percentage of deaths due to COVID-19 of people aged 60 – 69 was up by 94% from 2020.

The greatest increase was observed in the 70 – 79 age group, with deaths increasing this year by 111%. The percentage of people aged 80+ passing away was up by 21%.

Limassol was hardest hit from COVID-19 deaths (123 or 38%), Nicosia follows (110, 34%), Larnaca is third (55, 17%), then Paphos (23, 7%) and Famagusta (14, 4%).

Limassol also has the highest mortality rate with 49.5 deaths per 100,000 population, Larnaca follows with 36.9 deaths per 100,000 and Nicosia with 31.5 deaths.