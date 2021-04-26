COVID19: No entry restrictions for vaccinated tourists from 10 May

Cyprus will open its doors to vaccinated tourists, regardless of their country of origin, from 10 May, when the current lockdown is scheduled to be lifted, said Tourism Minister Savvas Perdios on Monday.

He told the Cyprus News Agency authorities informed their international partners of the decision to boost arrivals that plunged 86% last year.

“We will inform our partners abroad that from 10 May, entry will be allowed to those who have been vaccinated from the 65 countries without a test or quarantine,” said Perdios.

He said the 65 countries Cyprus is opening up to are EU member states, the European Economic Area such as Norway and Iceland, Switzerland, Armenia and other third countries such as Bahrain, Canada, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, the UAE, the UK, and the USA.

Perdios said people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 from these countries could come without carrying a negative test or get tested on the island, regardless of their country’s category.

Vaccines accepted are those approved by the European Medicines Agency, while the Russian Sputnik V is also included.

“There are ongoing talks at an EU level, which will result in member states being allowed to approve of which vaccines will be accepted for travel purposes,” said Perdios.

“This is the deal between EU countries regarding ‘green passports’ that is expected to be implemented in June 2021.”

He clarified that Cyprus would be accepting tourists who had completed their vaccination, regardless of when they took the second jab.

Visitors, irrespective of category, must apply online for the CyprusFlightPass, with vaccinated passengers uploading their vaccination certificate.

Perdios said authorities are waiting for the UK to announce when they will be allowing Britons to leave for holidays abroad.

At the moment, Russia has put chartered flights on ice until further notice due to Cyprus’ worsened epidemiological data.

“We are confident that once our epidemiological picture improves, charter flights will be allowed, something we expect to happen in the coming weeks as the vaccination rollout is underway, with the two-week lockdown also helping to bring down cases.

“At the end of May, we should have a clearer picture as to how the season will go.

“Certainly, positive news like this one in a difficult time for the country due to the recent lockdown will help boost confidence in markets.”