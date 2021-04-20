New EY Cyprus Country Manager

Ronald Attard EY

Ronald Attard, EY’s Country Managing Partner in Malta for the past eight years, also becomes Country Managing Partner for Cyprus.

The company said: “Ronald joined EY in 1999 and moves into the Cypriot role having worked very closely with the firm and its partners in the last few years as part of his regional role as Strategy and Transactions Leader for Central, Eastern, Southeastern Europe and Central Asia Region (CESA), since 2016.”

Attard heads the Cyprus firm after his predecessor, David Barker, died in February, having held the post since July 2020.

“I am thrilled to get a chance to work even closer with my Cypriot colleagues, many of whom I have known for quite some time and know perfectly well how important their contribution will be,” Ronald Attard said after his appointment.

“Over the past five years, the leadership team has worked tirelessly to achieve consecutive growth, and our success is a result of our talented people who provide exceptional client service.”

Attard will be working with EY Cyprus Chairman Stavros Pantzaris, the Country Managing Partner, for five years before Barker’s appointment.

He has led many cross-service line initiatives with various governments, global companies and institutions within the CESA region.

He will be working closely with the rest of the Cyprus team, led by Andreas Avraamides, Head of Assurance, Philippos Raptopoulos, Head of Tax and Legal, Stelios Demetriou, Head of Strategy and Transactions, and Charalambos Constantinou, Head of Consulting.

