Obituary: David Barker, EY Cyprus Managing Partner dies

EY Cyprus announced that David Barker, its Country Managing Partner since last July, has died recently.

In addition to his duties in Cyprus, Barker was Corporate Finance Leader for Transaction Advisory Services in EY’s Central, Eastern and Southeastern Europe and Central Asia Region and for 10 years to 2019 was Managing Partner of EY’s Global Corporate Finance business.

As a financial services M&A banker by background, he used the 30 years of experience gained in corporate finance to serve banks, insurance companies, asset managers and governments as they executed projects around the world, and worked towards achieving these innovation, growth and restructuring objectives.

“Despite his short time at EY Cyprus, David played a central role in setting solid foundations for our firm’s growth for the years to come.

“We will also be forever grateful for the vision and guidance he provided to so many people fortunate enough to work with him,” the Cyprus firm said in an announcement on Tuesday.

“David had an exemplary personality and showed exceptional leadership through his multifaceted roles over the years.

“He was known and respected for his hard work and solid client relationships, his support of young talents, as well as his strong commitment and determination”

Prior to joining EY in 2001, David held executive leadership roles at leading investment banks. He earned a master’s degree in Politics, Philosophy and Economics from Oxford University. David had a keen interest in and supported, a number of children’s education and developmental charities.

David Barker had been with EY for 19 years, mostly based out of London, and was also on the board of Regent’s University and on the Finance and Investment Committee of the National Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) in the U.K.

In Cyprus, he replaced Stavros Pantzaris who had been Managing Partner for five years and continues as chairman.

 

