COVID19: Turkish Cypriots get 40,000 vaccines from Turkey

Turkish Cypriots vaccination rollout was boosted after the north received another 40,000 of China’s COVID-19 vaccine doses from Turkey.

The latest dispatch of 40,000 doses flown in was received on Tuesday at Tymbou airport by Turkish Cypriot health officials.

With the latest delivery, Turkey has provided the occupied north with 140,000 vaccine doses to date, with authorities confident that the new batch of vaccines will speed up their vaccination rollout.

Authorities in the north have based their vaccination program on CoronaVac, a vaccine developed by Beijing-based biopharmaceutical company Sinovac.

It works by using inactivated viral particles to expose the body’s immune system to the virus without risking a serious disease response. The vaccine is said to have a 50.4% efficacy.

“We continue our struggle against COVID-19 with our people and the support of Turkey.

“A total of 40,000 more doses of the Sinovac vaccine will arrive from Turkey. We heartily thank our motherland,” tweeted Ersan Saner, leader of the Turkish Cypriot ruling coalition.

Saner said the Turkish Cypriot community is back on track to reach its goal of vaccinating 60-70% of the population to reopen the economy.

Turkish Cypriot health authorities have reported 5,583 infections and 29 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020.

The Republic of Cyprus has reported 57,081 COVID-19 cases and 294 deaths.

Together, divided Cyprus has confirmed 62,664 infections and 318 deaths.

