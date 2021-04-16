/

Cyprus participates in multinational military exercise

288 views
1 min read

Cyprus National Guard participates in a multinational medium-scale military exercise Iniochos over Greece, with the air forces of seven countries.

The Cypriot Defence Ministry said this year the exercise would wrap up on April 22.

Apart from Greece and Cyprus, forces from France, Israel, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, the US and Canada participate in the fifth annual exercise.

The army takes part with an AW-139 helicopter and its crews from April 17-22, while National Guard Chief, Lieutenant General, Demokritos Zervakis, and Cyprus Air Forces Commander will also attend.

The National Guard helicopter will conduct Search and Rescue missions, tactical airlift and cooperate with special forces to conduct special operations.

France participates with Rafale and M-2000D aircraft; the UAE will deploy F-16s, while the US has F-16 fighters, KC-135 Stratotankers and MQ-9 UAVs.

This year’s Israeli participation includes F-15s and F-16s, while Spain will take part with F/A-18s.

Canada is sending eight officers to participate in the exercise as ground control instructors (GCIs).

Austria, Egypt, Jordan, Romania and Slovenia are sending observers.

The exercise will be combined with a Greek navy exercise.

 

Tags:

You might be interested in

fm

Latest from Cyprus