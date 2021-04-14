Etsy revenues soar 110% to $1.7 bln amid pandemic

American e-commerce website, Etsy had a huge 2020 in which it set a company record for revenue. The e-commerce sector, in general, grew tremendously in 2020 as the pandemic forced people to completely alter their shopping habits.

As a result, Etsy crossed the billion-dollar revenue mark for the first time in company history after a staggering YoY increase.

According to data presented by Buyshares.co.za, Etsy experienced a 110.75% YoY increase in revenue in 2020 after setting a company record $1.7 bln in revenue.

Etsy was founded in June 2005 and has its headquarters in Brooklyn, New York. The site is an e-commerce platform that specialises in handmade or vintage products as well as crafts and DIY supplies.

In 2019, Etsy recorded 46.35 mln active buyers on their site, a figure that grew by almost 77% in 2020 to 81.9 mln. The number of sellers also grew by an impressive 61.7% YoY to 81.9 mln in 2020.

The influx of new customers was a direct result of lockdowns that were imposed in many developed markets around the world, especially in its main country of operations, the US. As a result, Etsy dramatically increased its revenue in 2020 and crossed the milestone billion-dollar mark for the first time on its way to a company record, $1.7 βλν in revenue. This is just under a billion-dollar increase and an over 110% YoY increase from 2019.

Etsy also saw a dramatic increase in its gross merchandise sales (GMS) which is used by e-commerce sites to measure the dollar amount made from goods purchased on its site.

Etsy’s GMS rose to $10.28B in 2020 after experiencing a YoY increase of 106.7% from 2019. Etsy’s GMS also had an impressive 5-year CAGR of 33.9% from 2015-2020.

More than half from mobile devices

Since 2017 Etsy has generated a majority of its revenue from purchases made from mobile devices after registering a 51% share for the year. In 2020, that share had risen to 61%.

Etsy’s marketplace is what it is primarily known for and generates a large share of its total revenue.

In 2020, Etsy’s marketplace earned $1.3 bln in revenue amounting to 75.5% share of their total revenue. The 2020 marketplace revenue was also a 119.5% YoY increase from 2019. This gives Etsy’s marketplace an impressive CAGR of 44.85% from 2015-2020.

Revenue from its services segment amounted to $422 mln in 2020 which makes up the rest of its total revenue, an 88% YoY increase from 2019. A large part of the increase in the services segment is attributed to the growth of its on-site advertising revenue which experienced an 83.5% YoY increase in 2020.