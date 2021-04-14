/

Cyprus to get first purpose-built ‘Star Wars’ observatory

Cyprus will soon join the stargazers of Europe after contracts were signed to build a €1.4 mln Star Wars-inspired Troodos Observatory, the first of its kind on the island.

Construction contracts have been signed between the Limassol District Office and the contractor to build an ultra-modern astronomical centre.

The state-of-the-art Troodos Observatory will be interconnected with European observatories as part of an observatory network.

As the first purpose-built observatory in Cyprus, it hopes to attract astronomers, observers, scholars, researchers, and astronomy enthusiasts worldwide.

The observatory’s ambition is to stimulate public curiosity and interest in astronomy, space, and science and educate people.

The building will have two main telescopes, a 20-inch Astronomical Observatory Telescope with a mechanically rotating domed roof and a Solar Observatory Telescope for daytime use with a specially designed mechanically moving roof.

During some evenings, the building will be accessible to the public to bring their telescopes on to the Astromarina, a telescope platform for stargazing and other events.

The futuristic building in the Troodos mountains will also house a presentation room used as a planetarium.

The aim is to create a landmark building perched on a mountain’s peak to inspire and excite anyone who sees it from afar or up close.

Architects Nicodemos K. Tsolakis and Elena K. Tsolakis from Kyriakos Tsolakis Architects designed the building that has won international awards and finalist in the World Architecture Awards.

The project is part of GEOSTARS, co-financed by the European Union (ERDF) and by the National Funds of Greece and Cyprus.

It is scheduled to be completed in 16 months with a cost of construction and astronomical equipment of € 1.394.573,40 + VAT.

