COVID19: Cyprus vaccines order is double its population

President Nicos Anastasiades said Wednesday that Cyprus has ordered and expects to receive enough COVID-19 vaccines to innoculate two million people, twice the island’s 900,000 population.

To inoculate two million people with two jabs translates to four million COVID vaccine doses.

Apart from AstraZeneca, Cyprus has ordered vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson and Johnson.

Cabinet has authorised the Health Minister to negotiate to secure Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine supplies once the EU approves it.

Anastasiades made the comments after visiting a vaccination centre at Nicosia’s State Fair, accompanied by Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou.

He noted that Cyprus is one of the first countries to successfully implement a vaccination programme, successfully carry out PCR and antigen rapid tests, and come second for the lowest COVID-19 deaths.

The president said Cyprus’ vaccination rollout would continue so that by mid-May, people over 45 will be vaccinated, and the economy can fully operate in June.

Anastasiades also underlined the need for patience and discipline as regards the implementation of preventive health measures.

Moreover, he praised health professionals for all their efforts to fulfil their task.

Anastasiades said pandemic-deniers’ views are respected; however, everyone’s right to live must also be respected.

“Vaccinations protect and save lives.”

He said it depends on pharmaceutical production when these vaccines will be delivered to Cyprus.

“We are doing everything possible to save lives, to keep the health system in a manageable situation, and so that human freedoms are not affected any longer and to support citizens financially.”

As of 3 April, 161,526 people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 46,866 having received both jabs.

Cyprus has immunised around 18% of the population with at least one COVID-19 shot, but only 5% are fully covered.