Herodotou tennis academy to host Davis Cup matches

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has approved Larnaca’s Herodotou Tennis Academy hosting Davis Cup Europe Group III matches involving Cyprus in June.

The Davis Cup, known as the World Cup of Tennis, is the leading international team event in men’s tennis founded in 1900.

The event takes place annually between teams from competing countries through an elimination process.

Cyprus is in Group III of the European Zone and has been competing in the Davis Cup since 1985.

This year Cyprus Tennis Federation will host the Davis Cup at the Herodotou Tennis Academy in Meneou between the 14-20 June.

The other seven competing nations are Georgia, Ireland, Iceland, Lichtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, and Monaco.

These competing nations will be divided into two groups.

Each group’s top-seeded country and the winner of the match between the runner-up countries in each group will win a golden ticket for the World Group II play-offs in 2022.

The Cypriot Davis Cup team and captain will be officially announced closer to the time of the event.

Herodotou Tennis Academy pledges to uphold all COVID-19 measures and protocols from the ITF, and Cypriot Health Ministry, which means allowing spectators during the event will be decided in due course.

 

