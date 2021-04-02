COVID19: Cyprus cases, positivity rate, transmission falling

Cyprus’ COVID-19 cumulative 14-day notification rate has fallen to 548.5 per 100,000 population, from 573.5 a week earlier, as hotspot Limassol’s test positivity rate also declines to under 1%.

However, the island’s 14-day notification rate is still high, as the EU safety benchmark is set at 150 per 100,000, ranking Cyprus among the five worst in Europe.

According to the latest Health Ministry epidemiological report for March 17 to 30, Limassol recorded a significant decrease in its notification rate, dropping to 978.7 per 100,000 from 1130.1.

An increase was recorded in the cumulative impact in the districts of Larnaca (404.7 / 100,000 from 328.2) and Famagusta (431.5 / 100,000 from 359.9).

On March 30, 44,441 cases of coronavirus disease were diagnosed (laboratory-confirmed).

In the last 14 days, 17 – 30 March, 4,871 cases were diagnosed.

Of these, 2,430 (49.9%) were reported in Limassol, 1,240 (25.5%) in Nicosia, 603 (12.4%) in Larnaca, 298 (6.1%) in Paphos, 211 (4.3%) in Famagusta.

The positivity rate from tests has stabilised over the last 14 days across the island.

Following an upsurge of cases in recent weeks, Limassol recorded a slight decrease in its positivity rate, falling to 0.8% from 1% earlier in March.

Nicosia’s positivity rate increased to 0.5% from 0.3%, and Larnaca saw an increase to 0.6% from 0.4% in the previous 14 days.

The transmission rate is at 0.94, the report said, which refers to the number of people a positive case is expected to infect.

The majority of COVID-19 cases were people under 60.

The median age of all cases diagnosed in the last 14 days is 35 years (IQR: 22-51 years). The median age of adult cases (≥ 18 years) is 40 (IQR: 29-55 years).

The median age of patients still hospitalized on March 31, (n = 192), was 63 (IQR: 54-71 years), 59.9% (n = 115) are males, and 56.3% (n = 108) are from Limassol.

When it comes to hospitalisation, the Health Ministry said the number of older people in need of treatment is dropping.

“On the positive side, there has been a recent stabilization in the admission of hospital patients over the age of 75, attributable to the vaccination rollout.

“According to the data, 80.7% of people aged 80 and over have been vaccinated, while in people aged 70-79 the vaccination coverage is at 70%”.

According to the report, twenty-six patients were treated in the ICU, including 22 intubated with a median age of 67, while 21 of them have pre-existing health conditions.

March saw 28 coronavirus deaths, of which 89% of patients were Limassol residents.

Overall, Cyprus’ COVID-19 associated mortality is 29.2 per 100,000 population.

By district of residence, deceased cases were 95 (36.7%) from Limassol, 89 (34.4%) from Nicosia, 43 (16.6%) from Larnaca, 18 (6.9%) from Paphos, 11 (4.2%) from Famagusta.

The health ministry warned the public the situations is “still fragile and can change at any time” and urged Cypriots to observe the personal hygiene measures and social distancing.