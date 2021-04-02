COVID19: Hospital admissions reach critical stage

With the number of COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in state hospitals rising again, the situation remains “fragile and critical”, said State Health Services Organisation (SHSO) spokesperson Charalambos Charilaou.

He told the Cyprus News Agency on Friday, the number of hospital admissions jumped to 190 from 176, and Charilaou hopes the increase is temporary and does not rise any further.

The number of younger people being admitted to hospital has increased, and patients spend six days in hospital on average.

In January, the average age of patients treated in hospital for COVID was 70; now, that has dropped to 60.

“It is a very fragile and critical time, and we are on standby. If there is a need for more beds, we will go ahead,” said Charilaou.

He said that it is a priority for the SHSO for all medical staff to get vaccinated and although it is not compulsory.

At least 50% of health workers have not come forward to be vaccinated, but Charilaou said doctors and nurses have a “professional responsibility” towards their patients and society at large.

“We understand that everyone is tired, but it depends on us for things to go well.”

Charilaou urged everyone to adhere to measures and limit contacts.

To date, 173 COVID deaths have been male (67%) and 87 women with an average age of 79 years.

The Health Ministry said that 190 patients are presently admitted in six state hospitals, up from 176 the day before and nearing last Sunday’s 196.

Of those currently in hospital, 46 are in a critical condition, 22 of whom are on a ventilator.

Cyprus has registered 46,173 coronavirus cases in the past year and 260 deaths.