Cyprus, Greece, US special forces exercise

Naval special forces from Greece, Cyprus and the USA took part in their second joint training exercise off the Greek island of Crete, near Souda Bay, the Cypriot Defence Ministry said Tuesday.

The Naval Special Operation commands of the three countries took place from 16 to 24 March to co-train special forces and coordinate activity.

“The personnel had the opportunity to be trained in areas such as rapid reaction combat shots at static targets day and night, amphibious operations near the coast using the frigate PSARA and the training ship ARIS of the Greek Navy,” said a ministry statement.

It said the joint training of special forces confirmed a “high level of professionalism and the excellent level of cooperation between the three countries in the planning and execution of operations to deal with modern threats”.

The exercise off the coast of Crete was the second conducted this year.

“This joint training between the special operations commands of Greece, the USA and Cyprus confirms their high level of professionalism and increases the level of cooperation in the design and execution of operations for dealing with modern threats in the central and eastern Mediterranean,” the Greek Defence Ministry said.

Washington is committed to beefing up its presence in the eastern Mediterranean under a pact to support Greece, Cyprus and Israel.

 

