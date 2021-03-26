President Anastasiades approval rating plummets

Bogged down by corruption scandals and an unprecedented pandemic, President Nicos Anastasiades’ popularity is at an all-time low since assuming office in 2013, as just one in three thinks he is doing a good job.

According to a CyBC survey, 66% of 1,400 people asked said they were not happy with President Anastasiades’ leadership of the country.

Moreover, 72% of Cypriots said they were unhappy over how he has handled domestic affairs, and another 71% were dissatisfied with how he has managed the Cyprus problem.

The President’s low popularity (34%) is believed to be connected with recent corruption cases, such as the ‘golden passports’ debacle.

The survey found 28% thought corruption was the number one issue, with the pandemic second with 26%.

The economy came third with 18%, and the Cyprus problem has fallen into fourth place with just 17%.

Some 5% also believe that Cyprus is a country where corruption will always be present, although 39% think it can be defeated.

CyBC’ survey included a question on what participants thought of recent demonstrations against corruption.

A majority of 45% had a positive view of the protests, while 36% disagreed with the rallies.

The poll also gave ruling DISY the lead in May’s parliamentary elections, chalking up 19% of the vote with main Opposition AKEL in second place with 17%.

The Democratic Party (DIKO) took 10.5%, with the Greens surprisingly doing well on 6%, extreme right Elam garnered 4.5%, Edek, 4%, former DIKO chairman Marios Garoyian’s Democratic Group, 3%, and Solidarity, 1.5%.

Just 15.5% said they would abstain from voting, while another 7.5% were undecided.

When it came to political party leaders, the Green’s Charalampos Theopemptou took gold with a 57% approval rating.

Solidarity’s Eleni Theocharous was next with a 47% approval rating.

DISY chief Averof Neophytou received 32%, while DIKO chairman Nicolas Papadopoulos got 29%, along with Garoyian and EDEK’s Marinos Sizopoulos 27%.

AKEL’s Andros Kyprianou was second from the bottom with 26%, above extreme right-wing Elam’s Christos Christou with 19%.

Financially, Cypriots seem to be struggling as just 19% said they had enough income to live comfortably, 43% said they could not make ends meet, and 38% were either finding it difficult or very difficult.