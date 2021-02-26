COVID19: Limassol cases ruining Cyprus success story

Although Cyprus is succeeding in containing the second wave of coronavirus, Limassol infections are soaring, accounting for 70% of all COVID-19 cases, threatening to reverse progress made in recent months.

Cyprus’ 14-day cumulative rate was 614.3 per 100,000 in December. It has dropped to 164, according to the Health Ministry’s surveillance report.

However, the virus remains unchecked in Limassol, with seven out of 10 new cases from the district.

The Health Ministry’s weekly data from February 16-23 showed no significant changes in the island’s test positivity rate, which is relatively low.

Across Cyprus, the cumulative impact remains stable at 164.7/100,000 (164.3/100,000 last week).

Rapid tests carried out island-wide by the Ministry show the percentage of positive cases remains stable and close to 0.2% over the past three weeks.

Limassol’s percentage, however, is at 0.5% over the same period.

The cumulative 14-day diagnosis rate for the other districts was down.

Paphos had the best performance with just 34.6 cases per 100,000, followed by Famagusta with 36.8, Larnaca with 65.8 and Nicosia with 100 per 100,000.

These are well under the safety benchmark of 150 per 100,000 set by the EU.

Limassol, however, recorded an increase of 420.9 per 100,000 this week from 390.7 the week before.

A total of 1,498 COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in Cyprus from 10-23 February.

Over the past 14 days, confirmed COVID-19 cases were; 1,045 (69.8%) in Limassol, 282 (18.8%) in Nicosia, 98 (6.5%) in Larnaca, 33 (2.2%) in Paphos, 18 (1.2%) in Famagusta.

The median age was 37 years; 50.7% were females, and 49.3% males.

Some 66.3% of people with COVID-19 admitted to hospital for treatment were from Limassol.

Nicosia and Limassol have registered the most COVID deaths, 84 and 69, respectively.

Some 36% of those dying from coronavirus were from Nicosia, and 30% resided in Limassol.

Larnaca was third with 43 deaths, while Paphos and Famagusta accounted for 18 and 11 deaths, respectively.

Some 231 COVID-19 associated deaths were reported in Cyprus up to February 24.

The COVID-19 associated mortality is 26 per 100,000.

Deaths occurred in 154 men (66.7%) and 77(33.3%) women. The median age of all COVID-19 associated deaths was 81.