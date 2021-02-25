UK travel agents say Cyprus is in demand

UK travel agents are confident that Cyprus summer holiday bookings will increase following a surge after Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined the roadmap for lifting COVID-19 restrictions.

Major travel firms, such as Jet2 and Thomas Cook, have included Cyprus among the most sought after destinations by travel-thirsty British tourists desperate to escape pandemic gloom.

Noel Josephides, director of UK tour operator Sunvil and former head of The Travel Association (ABTA), confirmed Cyprus reservations’ surge.

He told the Cyprus News Agency the percentage increase in some cases reached four-digits. However, the impressive rate is down to minimal bookings during the previous weeks.

“I do believe people will be gradually more encouraged, and we expect to see a steady flow of bookings from now on,” said the experienced travel agent.

Around 80% of the new bookings to Cyprus come from those over 60, a sign the UK vaccination programme is successful. It has already covered over 18 million people, mainly the over 65s, adding to potential travellers’ growing confidence.

Most of the bookings for Cyprus are for August, July and September, followed by October.

UK Prime Minister Johnson set 17 May as the earliest date for the resumption of non-essential international travel from the UK.

Due to travel restrictions under the UK lockdown, there have been zero bookings for June. It shows British tourists want to be as safe as possible in case of delays in the exit roadmap.

Along with new customers, travel agents have been handling thousands of cancellations for April and May for bookings postponed last year, Josephides said.

He said Cyprus could rely on its “repeat visitors”, which account for most new bookings.

However, to attract new British visitors, there needs to be an improved promotion of Cyprus in the UK well ahead of the summer, said the travel expert.

Due to the pandemic and COVID-19 travel restrictions, last year Cyprus only received 15.9% of the 3.97 mln tourists it welcomed in 2019.