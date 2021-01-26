COVID19: Cyprus backs colchicine drug treatment

The Health Ministry is positive on adopting the use of colchicine as a treatment for COVID-19 patients in Cyprus, according to lead government advisor DrvConstantinos Tsioutis.

The results of a large Canadian study on colchicine in patients with COVID-19 showed a significant benefit with a 44% reduction in mortality, 25% drop in hospitalization and a 50% reduction in the need for intubation.

Tsioutis, a member of the ministry’s Scientific Team told CNA that colchicine is safe and tested in several diseases and reduces the inflammatory reaction of the body.

He explained that the drug has a good safety profile and noted that there is a lot of clinical experience because it’s an old anti-inflammatory drug.

“What remains to be done is to examine the data in detail.”

The Scientific Team, he said, should look at some details, such as on which groups of patients should be given the medicine and how to monitor progress and response to the drug.

Greece has already included colchicine in its treatment protocol.

With GRECO-19 study, the country was a pioneer in the study of the effect of colchicine in patients with COVID-19.

Colchicine will be administrated in pill form, after medical evaluation, only on prescription and after a positive molecular test.

Colchicine treatment will be given to patients older than 60 years, regardless of whether they have underlying conditions, and patients aged 18-60 years with at least one underlying condition or fever above 38°C.

Colchicine is a medication used to treat gout and Behçet’s disease.

