COVID19: If lockdown lifted quickly cases will surge

Virus experts have told the government that lifting lockdown restrictions too quickly will only lead to a spike in COVID-19 cases which may need a third lockdown to control.

Lockdown II will be gradually eased with shopping malls and hospitality might have to wait until March to re-open.

Head of the COVID-19 Scientific Committee Dr Constantinos Tsioutis told the Cyprus News Agency that if a relaxation of measures takes place rapidly, Cyprus might be faced with another surge in cases that have gone beyond 30,000.

Following Monday’s meeting of the Committee with President Nicos Anastasiades, Tsioutis argued that any lifting of measures should be targeted, and gradually based on a thorough assessment.

He urged for extreme caution on deciding which places to open, adding that sites of mass gathering should remain closed at this stage.

He also advocated that movement of people should also remain limited.

Tsioutis said the Committee takes into consideration all social and psychological factors and the public’s fatigue, however, all proposals and suggestions were based on the protection of public health.

It is understood that retail shops will be allowed to open from 1 February when the lockdown ends but a 9 pm – 5 am curfew will remain in place while people will need SMS approval before leaving their homes.

The final decisions will be taken on Wednesday during a Cabinet’s meeting.

The Committee also expressed its concerns on the increased transmissibility of the new corona strain in EU member states.

Sources told CNA the lifting of the measures will be similar to the last March-May lockdown.

The SMS message approval will most probably increase from 2 to 3 while a limit on house gatherings will be introduced.

Not all students will return to schools, it may be limited to primary school children and final-year students who need to prepare for exams.

The final decision will be taken by the Education Ministry.

Opening up shopping malls and hospitality will not happen until March depending on the COVID landscape.

Gyms, dance schools and other establishments which remain closed will also resume operation sometime in March.

The three-week lockdown was imposed on January 10.