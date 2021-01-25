COVID19: Divided Cyprus records 200 deaths

With the Republic and Turkish Cypriot health authorities struggling to suppress the pandemic, divided Cyprus has registered 200 COVID-19 deaths since the outbreak.

Health authorities in the Turkish occupied north have sounded the alarm, warning that despite a relaxation in measures another 27 new cases and two more deaths were announced on Sunday.

January has proven to be the deadliest month so far for the Turkish Cypriot community in the north as a total of seven people have lost their lives to the virus.

The two latest coronavirus-related deaths were men of a relatively young age, one of them reportedly having no underlying health issues.

The latest COVID-19 victims in the north were 56-year-old who had serious underlying health issues, and a 40-year-old who was reportedly in good shape.

Sunday’s deaths bring the total of deaths in the north to 14 and cases to 2,039.

The 27 new cases announced on Sunday were among 1,740 tests with authorities alarmed over a number of clusters forming in Kyrenia villages where 19 of Sunday’s cases were found.

Turkish Cypriot authorities in the north relaxed restrictive measures on Monday with school reopening while a 10 pm to 5 am curfew was also lifted.

However, pupils in the Kyrenia district will continue with online classes until further notice.

The same applies to bars, clubs, tavernas, cinemas, cafés, betting offices, gyms, tattoo, massage and beauty parlours, barbershops and hair salons which will remain closed in Kyrenia.

Authorities have kept measures in place which see restaurants and other hospitality services close at 10 pm elsewhere.

Turkish Cypriot authorities said on Monday that measures on crossings between the two sides will remain as is.

People crossing to the north are subject to quarantine, including those living there and working in the south, as well as pupils and students living in the north and studying in the Republic.

The same applies to the residents of Tylliria. Only ambulances can now use the Limnitis/Kato Pyrgos crossing.

All others using that crossing point will be subject to a 14-day quarantine.

People wanting to cross to the south for therapy can do so, on the condition that they present a negative coronavirus PCR test taken no later than 72 hours.

They will, however, be required to undergo another PCR test on their return and quarantine for 14 days.

The Cyprus Republic reported another 130 new cases and three deaths on Sunday, taking the total of COVID-19 deaths to 186 and 30,017 infections.

Now divided Cyprus has 32,056 COVID-19 cases and 200 deaths.