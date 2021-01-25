Shipping NGOs to cooperate on ‘blue growth’

Two non-governmental organisations active in the Cyprus maritime sector have agreed to cooperate for the ‘blue economy’, in innovation, education, training, engaging with society, ocean literacy and marine cultural heritage.

The Cyprus Foundation of the Sea (Cy-FOS) and the Cyprus Marine and Maritime Institute (CMMI) entered into a cooperation on Monday with the documents signed virtually by the leaders of the two organisations, Capt. Eugen Adami and Larnaca Mayor Andreas Vyras, respectively.

The new cooperation will act as a tool that sets a SEA-nergy in Motion between the two organisations to exploit existing initiatives, activities, policies and infrastructure towards the enhancement of the ‘blue economy’.

According to a joint announcement, the aim is to enhance joint activities among all ‘blue’ stakeholders related to innovation, networking, influencing the business and political environment, human resource upgrading and inspiring society.

Cy-FOS and CMMI said they can also serve as partners in the development and implementation of the Research and Innovation Strategies for Smart Specialisation (RIS3) in the marine and maritime areas, as priority areas for Cyprus.

Additional specialised programmes include promoting blue careers among young people, maritime education and training programs in new areas; an accelerator for the maritime cluster; ocean literacy and marine cultural heritage initiatives.

Cy-FOS is a non-profit institution established in 2018 by the shipping industry with the support of the government as the sole “Blue Economy” cluster organisation and aims to become the Integrated Maritime Policy (IMP) Champion in Cyprus and a pillar of sustainable “Blue Growth”.

Its purpose is to promote marine and maritime knowledge and innovation, support growth, competitiveness, and job-creation potential of the marine and maritime sectors in Cyprus and the eastern Mediterranean, fostering an integrated approach on maritime affairs.

The Foundation aims to achieve these goals by strengthening cooperation between the public sector, academia, research organisations and civil society.

The CMMI is a centre of excellence for marine and maritime research and innovation established in 2019 following its selection for funding under the EU’s Horizon 2020 Programme, “Spreading Excellence and Widening Participation”.

It was awarded €30 mln funding from the EU Commission and the Cyprus government while additional funds will be provided by partners and stakeholders mainly as in-kind contributions.

CMMI aims to drive sustainable ‘blue growth’ by undertaking research and development activities that will be guided by the needs of industry and society.