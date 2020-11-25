COVID19: Cyprus Post cuts mail to 22 countries

Coronavirus continues to play havoc with the post as Cyprus Postal Services announced on Wednesday it will immediately stop sending or receiving items from some 22 countries due to the inability to find air carriers.

Cyprus Post will no longer accept or receive mail for; Argentina, Belgium, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Estonia, Croatia, Belarus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Mexico, Moldova, Norway, Hungary, Ukraine, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia and Finland.

Cyprus Post will accept items to and from; Egypt, Australia, Austria, Brazil, France, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Greece, United Arab Emirates, USA, Japan, India, Ireland, Spain, Israel, Italy, Canada, Kenya, China, Kuwait, UK, Bahrain, South Africa, South Korea, The Netherlands, Oman, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Sweden, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Czech Republic, Philippines and Hong Kong.

Wednesday’s announcement comes after Cyprus Post had informed the public on Tuesday that due to the pandemic, and a subsequent decrease in flights to and from Cyprus, postal services have been affected by the disruption.

“In particular, the Cyprus Post has been informed by the Deutsche Post (German Post) that due to the accumulation of a large volume of items at Frankfurt Airport, these will be processed alternatively by ship, as it is currently impossible to be forwarded by air.” Cyprus Post said.

Germany is known to be one of the destinations from where Cypriots prefer to do their online shopping for electronics and gadgets, along with China and the UK.

“We remind our customers that the delivery of mail cannot be carried out under normal conditions. Therefore, the transport, handling, and delivery of items to the countries of destination is delayed.”

The Post Office said that it will be doing its best to process Christmas mail.

It said efforts are being made to cater to other destinations which will be announced when mailing becomes possible.

Quickpost international courier service is provided to almost all countries, for urgent shipments of items.