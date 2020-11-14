COVID19: Cyprus breaches 7,000 cases, death toll rises

Cyprus recorded another three-digit surge in COVID-19 cases on Saturday taking the total beyond 7,000 since the outbreak while another death was announced.

This raised the total for the past seven days to 13, as a spike in infections has seen a third of all deaths come in the last week.

In all, 39 have died since the pandemic started – 24 men and 15 women – with an average age of 74.

The Health Ministry announced the death of a 61-year-old woman – with underlying health issues – from COVID who was being treated at Paphos General ICU.

The ministry said that 4,157 tests were conducted on Saturday with 198 positive cases of SARS-CoV-2, raising the total since March to 7,051 – in September, the figure was less than 2,000.

So far, the cases announced in November have been in three digits with the to-date figure reaching 2,478, that’s 35% of total infections registered.

This rising number prompted the government to impose a lockdown on Limassol and Paphos until the end of the month.

All unnecessary travel to and from the two towns has been restricted and most schools are operating online.

Those needing to travel in and out of these districts must also provide proof of a negative COVID test which the authorities are providing for.

More cases are also cropping up – staff and residents – in care and residential homes, especially among the elderly.

The government has launched a fresh scheme to rapid test residents and staff at care homes and other similar institutions.

Some 64 patients are being treated in state hospitals, including the main COVID-19-referral centre at Famagusta General.

Famagusta General is treating 47 patients, five of whom are in the Increased Care Unit, eight patients are being treated in Nicosia General ICU while nine others are in the COVID-19 ward.

Of the 198 cases, the majority (84) were detected via contact tracing and another 82 from private initiative 82.

From 607 random tests done on airport arrivals, 4 cases were detected.

The Health Minister announced the detection of 15 cases at the Ekali rehabilitation centre in Limassol.