COVID19: Cyprus registers 11 deaths in 7 days

Cyprus on Friday mourned the loss of three more people to COVID-19, as a surge in infections has seen nearly 30% of all deaths come in the last week.

The Health Ministry confirmed the deaths of two men aged 85 and 72 – both with underlying health issues – and a 54-year-old woman with no other serious health problems.

Their cause of death was linked directly to COVID-19 taking fatalities to 11 over the past seven days.

Eleven of the 12 deaths, since November 6, recorded among coronavirus hospital patients were directly linked to COVID-19.

In total 37 people have died from COVID-19 since the outbreak in March, which means that almost a third of all COVID-19 deaths (29.7%) have occurred in the past week.

The average age of the 23 men and 14 women who have died so far is 75.

According to the Health Ministry, the 85-year-old man was a resident at the Sokrateion care home in Limassol, from where another three residents have died from COVID-19.

Some 49 COVID-19 cases were detected at the Limassol care home, including at least 20 residents.

The 54-year-old woman was transferred to Limassol General after presenting complications in her condition.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to surge in November, recording 12 deaths and 2,280 new cases of the disease so far.

November is fast catching up with the record 2,611 coronavirus cases in October, the worst month since the pandemic in March.

More than a third of all cases detected since the beginning of the pandemic (6,646) have come In the first 12 days of November.

Experts continue to worry over the growing number of daily COVID-19 cases which signal an increase in hospital admissions, putting pressure on an already overloaded health system.

Hospitalisations and deaths are crucial for the government’s decisions on further measures to combat the spread of the virus.

Despite lockdowns in Paphos and Limassol coupled and a late-night curfew across the island, authorities may shut down the whole country if the situation worsens.