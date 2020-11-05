COVID19: Expert confident cases will drop if new measures stick

If new coronavirus containment restrictions are observed then Cyprus will see a steady but gradual decrease in COVID-19 cases within two weeks, said an expert on infectious diseases.

Maria Koliou, chairwoman of the Medical Association’s committee on coronavirus, said the previous measures introduced prevented an increase in infection rates even if cases have stayed in three-digits.

Although there has been a rise in the number of patients admitted to hospital which shows a worsening of the situation.

Koliou said the new restrictions – an overnight curfew, restaurants shutting early – would complement the effectiveness of the previous measures which included mask-wearing.

“Whether they are adequate or not, it will take time to see the results.”

She pointed out that measures concerning public health depended on the degree of compliance from the public as the spread of the virus is blamed on those not following social distancing or hygiene rules.

If the new raft of measures proved ineffective, Koliou said there would be stricter ones introduced, depending on the number of cases and COVID patients in hospital.

Koliou argued that imposing a lockdown was not an easy decision, not only from a financial point of view but also a psychological one, due to the fact that many people are alone, mostly the elderly, who would suffer. (source CNA)