COVID19: UK advises against non-essential travel to Cyprus

After Cyprus was removed from the British government’s safe Travel Corridors list, the UK Foreign Office (FCDO) has advised against non-essential travel to the island.

British holidaymakers in Cyprus have until 4 am on 1 November to get home before quarantine restrictions come into force.

Cyprus had marketed itself as a safe COVID destination throughout the summer when cases were in single digits, now the island is witnessing record infection rates.

Lithuania was also removed from the UK’s safe list. In both countries, the seven-day infection rate had risen above 100 cases per 100,000.

The restrictions come at the end of the season for Cyprus, but there was hope the island could experience a late bloom in tourists from the UK.

Britons already need a proof of a negative COVID-19 test to gain entry and new quarantine rules is another disincentive to holiday in Cyprus.

The current rate of infection in Cyprus is 112 per 100,000; in Lithuania, the figure is 140.

Arrivals from Cyprus to the UK from Sunday will have to self-isolate for 14 days.

As per the standard practice, in this case, the FCDO now advises against all non-essential travel to Cyprus, based on the current assessment of COVID-19 risks in the country.

The FCDO is not advising those already travelling in Cyprus to leave at this time.

“You should follow the advice of the local authorities on how best to protect yourselves and others, including any measures that they bring in to control the virus.

You should contact their tour operator or airline if they have any questions about your return journey,” the FCDO said.

World Tourism Organization figures released this week show a 70% fall in international arrivals worldwide for the first eight months of 2020.