COVID19: Cyprus cases break past 4,000, patient care on the rise

Cyprus reported 121 new SARS-CoV-2 cases on Thursday, with the total in the Republic since the pandemic started in March rising to 4,051.

On Wednesday, the new cases numbered 113.

Of the 2,530 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, most were native infections, with only 6 traced to arriving passengers at Larnaca and Paphos airports.

The number of patents being treated at hospitals was unchanged at 38, up from 33 on Saturday, when the average age was 58 years and nearly two thirds were male.

In data released earlier Thursday, the health ministry said the 14-day cumulative notification rate of COVID-19 (per 100,000 population), a measure which reflects the number of active cases in the population (prevalence), is 158.1per 100,000 population.

The last 14 days also saw a spike in coronavirus with 1,374 cases diagnosed. The ministry said the median age is 32 years of whom nearly 52% are male.

By place of exposure, 7.4% were imported, 89.5% were locally-acquired, and for 3.1% place of exposure is unknown, the ministry data showed.

As Cyprus COVID-19 infections soar in October with authorities reporting triple-digit figures of new cases eight out of the past nine days, experts expect the number of coronavirus-related deaths to rise.

Over 55% of Cyprus’ cases total (3930) since the outbreak in March have been recorded in October (2,175).

With coronavirus cases soaring, UK Transport Minister Grant Shapps on Thursday removed Cyprus from Britain’s safe travel list.

People arriving in the UK from Cyprus will have to quarantine from Sunday.