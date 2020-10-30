COVID19: Cyprus coronavirus rate at record high

The coronavirus second wave is now widespread in Cyprus with the 14-day cumulative rate of COVID-19 reaching its highest point at 158.1 per 100,000 population.

Cyprus latest 14-day cumulative rate updated until 24 October is the highest recorded since the pandemic broke out in March.

It is three times higher than the rate recorded during the peak first wave of the pandemic when Cyprus’ rate was slightly over 50 for the first two weeks in April.

The transmission rate of the coronavirus on the island has also deteriorated rising dangerously between 1.5-2.

R(t) indicates the average number of people who contract a contagious disease from one infected person in real-time.

It specifically applies to a population who were previously free of infection and have not been vaccinated.

In Cyprus, at the height of the first wave of infections in March, the R(t) was 3.

Health officials reported 121 new SARS-CoV-2 cases on Thursday, keeping cases in the 100’s for the ninth time in 10.

In the last 14 days, between 11-24 October, 1,374 cases were sampled and notified, out of which 7.4% (101) were imported, 89.5% (1,230) were locally acquired, and 3.1% (43) are unknown.

The median age is 32 years (Interquartile range – IQR: 24-46 years); 51.7% are male.

The country’s tally on 24 October stood at 3,338, while 32 deaths of patients with COVID-19 have been reported in the Republic of Cyprus.

However, just 25 of these deaths were directly attributed to the coronavirus.

Cyprus cases tally on Thursday was 4,051.

Mortality rate

Up 24 October, 32 deaths were reported in Cyprus with a Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 0.9 %. The mortality rate for COVID-19 is 3.7 per 100,000 population.

Twenty-three of the deceased (71.9%) were men and nine (28.1%) were women. The median age of all deaths was 76.

Under the methodology adopted by the Health Ministry, COVID-19 was the underlying cause of death for only 25 fatalities, (COVID-19 CFR:0.9%).

In total, 8.6% (292) people with COVID-19 received hospital care. The median age of hospitalized patients was 59 (IQR: 47-72 years). Hospitalized cases were mainly males (169 or 61.3%).

There were two patients in intensive care units, both intubated on October 24.

Among 1,374 cases diagnosed since 11 October, 52% were male (710) and 48% female (664).

By age group, cases include 170 infants, children and adolescents aged 0-17 (12%), 1,086 adults aged 18-59 years (79%), 117 persons aged 60 and older (9%).

The median age of all cases diagnosed in the last 14 days is 32 years (IQR: 24-46 years). The median age of adult cases (≥ 18 years) is 35 years (IQR: 27-48 years).

The median age among adult cases (≥ 18 years) has now dropped by two years from 37 years in the previous report.

Limassol is the district hit the most by the virus, during the last two weeks with 794 cases (57.8%) recorded, followed by Paphos with 222 cases (16.2%).

Nicosia had 149 cases (10.8%), Larnaca 117 (8.5%), and Famagusta 36 (2.6%).

Another 56 (4.1%) cases were reported either in the British bases or had a residence abroad, or information was not available.

A total of 461,136 tests have been performed (52,647.1 per 100,000 population). In particular, over the last 14 days, 50,719 tests have been performed (5,790.5 per 100,000 population).